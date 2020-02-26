Insurers Warn Of Delay As Whiplash Reform Deadline Nears

Law360, London (February 26, 2020, 3:36 PM GMT) -- Insurers warned on Wednesday of a potential delay in implementing the reforms of the Civil Liability Act, which brings changes to the way claims for automotive whiplash injuries are filed, if the government continues to push ahead with a launch deadline of April 6. The Chartered Insurance Institute, an industry standards group, said the lack of legal rules and tariffs on damages meant it would be difficult to ensure the legislation is implemented on time. It follows concern from law firms over the impending deadline for the act, which will see fewer low-value whiplash claims being processed through the courts, potentially driving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS