Bank Of England To Penalize Cos. Still Using Libor In Oct.

Law360, London (February 26, 2020, 1:23 PM GMT) -- Financial companies that do not move away from Libor by October will be forced to hold more collateral if they want to borrow money from the Bank of England, the central bank warned Wednesday as it “turbocharged” efforts to ditch the scandal-plagued interest rate benchmark. Britain’s central bank will progressively increase the amount of collateral linked to the London Interbank Offered Rate that banks must put down if they want to take out a loan from October. (Getty) Andrew Hauser, the BoE’s executive director of markets, said that Britain’s central bank will progressively increase the amount of collateral linked to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS