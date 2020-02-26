FSCS Will Pay Claims On Failed Insurer CBL Europe

Law360, London (February 26, 2020, 3:15 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s lifeboat fund said it would pay claims from Ireland-based insurer CBL Insurance Europe DAC, after the company was placed into liquidation. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said Tuesday it was “now stepping in” to protect U.K. customers of CBL Europe. The company has been in administration since March 2018, shortly after being ordered to cease writing new business by the Central Bank of Ireland. “FSCS is working closely with the administrator and the Central Bank of Ireland to make sure that any eligible policyholders are protected,” said Jimmy Barber, chief operating officer at the FSCS. “FSCS will protect most U.K.-based customers...

