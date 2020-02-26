NY Courts To Drop Bar Applicant Questions On Mental Health

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 7:36 PM EST) -- In her annual “state of the judiciary” address, New York’s chief judge on Wednesday said the courts would drop a bar applicant question about their mental health and treatment. Speaking at the New York State Court of Appeals building in Albany, Chief Justice Janet DiFiore said the question on the bar admission form has deterred law students from seeking treatment because they fear denials and other repercussions. A number of other states have also made similar changes, she noted. “The new application will no longer ask intrusive questions about a candidate’s mental health condition or treatment history,” she said to a...

