PTAB Says Prior Art In Pain Treatment Case Is Authentic

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:32 PM EST) -- A reputable scientific journal article published by Oxford University Press in 2012 qualifies as prior art, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has ruled, saying it renders 17 of 30 challenged claims in an Anticip Bioventures II LLC pain treatment patent invalid as anticipated. In a final written decision Tuesday in a post-grant review, the board soundly rejected Anticip's contention that the article, which was published in the medical journal Rheumatology, shouldn't qualify as prior art because German competitor Grunenthal GmbH didn't do enough to prove it was publicly accessible. Antecip argued that an Australian rheumatologist's testimony that he accessed, read...

