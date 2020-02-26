UnitedHealth Calls Medical Device Co.'s $5M Suit ‘Extreme’

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- UnitedHealth Group on Tuesday slammed a medical device company's request for an injunction against the insurer's plans to withhold $5 million in offsets from future reimbursement claims, arguing this "extreme and urgent remedy" of an injunction is not warranted when the company failed to seek arbitration before filing suit. The insurer said Electrostim Medical Services Inc. did not comply with the arbitration requirement in its contract with United before filing its suit and requesting an injunction to prevent the insurer from withholding $5 million after it discovered improper claim submissions. "EMSI failed to follow the [facility participation agreement's] dispute resolution requirements,...

