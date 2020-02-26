Former Consol Exec Wants Gender Bias Settlement Enforced

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:15 PM EST) -- The ousted ex-president of Consol Energy's coal spinoff said Wednesday "buyer's remorse" was no reason to throw out a settlement of her gender bias case against her former employer, and asked a Pennsylvania federal court to enforce the agreement the parties had reached before media coverage apparently gave Consol second thoughts. Katharine Ann Fredriksen said she had agreed to settle her lawsuit accusing Consol of firing her because she was a woman just before it would have gone to trial and just days after she had asked the court to add her former supervisor's executive assistant as a witness. The emails...

