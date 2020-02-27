Uncertainty Surrounds Legality Of Different CBD Forms

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration distinguishes CBD extracts from hemp-derived products that have a history of consumption, such as cold-pressed hemp seed oil. The agency has not attempted, however, to make any distinction between highly concentrated CBD isolate versus full-spectrum hemp extracts that contain numerous cannabinoids, including CDB, at lower concentrations. This article discusses whether the form of CBD should impact its legality as a food additive or dietary supplement under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. To understand the issue, it is important to define some of the terminology. Isolate is CBD in its purest form and generally refers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS