Ginsburg Outpacing Colleagues In Opinion-Writing This Term

Law360, Washington (February 26, 2020, 5:07 PM EST) -- Despite some recent health scares, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is showing no signs of slowing down. The 86-year-old jurist has written more opinions than any of her colleagues in argued cases so far this term, including every single dissent. Justice Ginsburg is known for being a fast writer. She authored the first opinion of last term just over a month after it was argued. But this year, the court’s eldest justice is adding volume to those feats of speed, now accounting for 27% of all opinions in argued cases so far in the 2019-2020 term. Supreme Court Justice...

