Zest Soap Maker's $120M Sales OK'd Despite Bidder Dispute

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 26, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday gave his nod to $120.5 million in Chapter 11 asset sales for the maker of Zest soap and other personal hygiene and beauty products despite strong objection from a jilted backup bidder for some of the assets. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon said once finalized documents are filed, he will sign off on the sale of High Ridge's oral care brands for $113 million to an affiliate of Irish drugmaker Perrigo Co. and the $7.5 million sale of High Ridge's hair and skin care brands to an affiliate of private equity firm Tengram Capital Partners....

