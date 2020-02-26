Merger Woes Send Safe Maker Alpha Guardian Into Ch. 11

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- Safe maker Alpha Guardian has filed for Chapter 11 in Nevada bankruptcy court, saying the 2017 merger that formed the company has left it running in the red with with $120 million in debt as it fails to keep up with customer demands. In a declaration filed Tuesday, Chief Restructuring Officer Nicholas Rubin said the merger left the new company overleveraged and with factories that have been unable to fulfill the majority of orders, sending the company into default and ultimately into Chapter 11 with a proposal to preserve the company with a debt-for-equity swap with one of the organizers of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS