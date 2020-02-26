Cellino & Barnes Feud Sparks Bias Suit From Girlfriend

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 2:45 PM EST) -- Amid the breakup of New York personal injury firm Cellino & Barnes, one of its attorneys is now accusing partner Ross M. Cellino Jr. of cheating her out of a share of a landmark settlement based on her romantic relationship with Stephen E. Barnes. Ellen B. Sturm said in a complaint filed late Tuesday that she was “caught up in the acrimony” between Cellino and Barnes, her boyfriend of over 10 years. In an effort to strike out at Barnes, she alleged, Cellino tried to deny that she was entitled to a $935,000 share of the firm’s fees from a 2018 settlement...

