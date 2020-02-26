Cooley-Led QED Closes 6th Fintech Fund With $350M

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- Venture capital firm QED Investors said Wednesday it raised $350 million for its sixth fintech-focused fund with guidance from attorneys at Cooley LLP. Virginia-based QED said QED Fund VI LP was “significantly” oversubscribed. The vehicle will focus on early- and growth-stage financial technology companies, particularly in North America, South America and the U.K., the announcement said. “This fundraise reflects the power of the QED model in supporting fintech founders to surefootedly grow breakthrough companies,” co-founder Nigel Morris said in a statement. QED, which bills itself as a boutique venture capital firm, was founded in 2007 to concentrate on investments in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS