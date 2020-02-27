These Firms Racked Up The Most Patent Work Last Decade

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- A three-attorney Delaware firm and an IP giant dominated patent litigation in district court from 2010 to 2019, and IP boutiques held all three of the top spots on the list of firms handling the most work at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board since its inception. Delaware-based Stamoulis & Weinblatt LLC led the pack for firms representing plaintiffs in district court litigation by a wide margin, filing 2,074 cases in 21 districts in the past decade, according to a new report from Lex Machina. California-based Russ August & Kabat clocked in second for plaintiff firms with 1,439 cases. var divElement =...

