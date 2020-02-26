Ore. Tax Court Nixes Pot Biz's Deduction Before Decoupling

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- A marijuana business in Oregon could not deduct business expenses in the tax years before the state's Legislature decoupled from the portion of the federal code disallowing deductions for trafficking in controlled substances, the state tax court has ruled. The medical marijuana business in question was not entitled to a deduction for tax year 2014, the Oregon Tax Court Magistrate Division ruled Tuesday in a case of first impression. In that year, Oregon had not yet decoupled from Internal Revenue Code Section 280E. The section, added to the code in 1982, provides that “no deduction or credit shall be allowed for...

