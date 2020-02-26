Hemp Extractor Asks Court To Sort Contested CBD Ownership

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 7:29 PM EST) -- A New Mexico hemp extraction company is sitting on CBD oil from nearly 250,000 pounds of hemp and facing competing ownership claims from farmers who supplied it, according to a Wednesday complaint asking a federal court to sort out the mess. Genesis Extractions LLC told a New Mexico federal court it is nearly done extracting the oil per an agreement with Colorado-based supplier The Plug Supply, which sourced the raw hemp from five different farms. But two of those farmers have claimed ownership of the oil due to Plug Supply’s alleged breach of its agreements with them, according to Genesis’ complaint....

