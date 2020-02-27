Firms Urged To Better Support Revamped Leave Policies

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:17 PM EST) -- Although most law firms have implemented gender-neutral parental leave policies and flexible work options, firms need to do a better job of supporting the policies written on paper to make them viable options for attorneys, according to a new study from the Diversity & Flexibility Alliance. The study, which looked at policies at 50 different firms, found that firms overall have been improving their policies, including by increasing the amount of paid leave available, getting rid of caregiver designations, which affect who can take leave, and offering "on-ramping" for people returning from leave. However, in practice the firms need to do...

