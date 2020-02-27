Calif. To Review Ethics Opinion That OKs Advising Pot Clients

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- A California State Bar committee is set to review a proposed ethics opinion that would make clear that Golden State attorneys can advise cannabis clients on state policy, even if the business remains federally illegal. The opinion is on the agenda for review Friday at a meeting of the bar’s Committee on Professional Responsibility and Conduct, following a period of public comment that concluded Monday. “A lawyer may not advise a client to violate federal law or provide advice or assistance in violating state or federal law in a way that avoids detection or prosecution of such violations,” a digest of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS