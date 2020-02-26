Trump Taps Judges For Trial Courts In Ohio, Wis.

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday selected federal magistrate, bankruptcy and state court judges for lifetime appointments to U.S. district court seats in Ohio and Wisconsin, continuing his efforts to reshape the judiciary at the trial court level. The White House announced four new judicial nominations Wednesday: Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge J. Philip Calabrese and U.S. Magistrate Judge James R. Knepp II to the Northern District of Ohio, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Newman to the Southern District of Ohio and U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brett H. Ludwig to the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Judge Calabrese joined the Court of...

