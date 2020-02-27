Fed. Circ. Told Not To Rethink Success's Role In Obviousness

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 3:16 PM EST) -- A bike chain maker is urging the full Federal Circuit not to rethink a panel decision that retired U.S. Circuit Judge Paul R. Michel has called "starkly incorrect" for narrowing when the success of an invention can prove a corresponding patent is not obvious. In a brief filed Wednesday, Fox Factory Inc. told the full appeals court that it should deny rival SRAM LLC's bid for an en banc rehearing of the panel ruling in December that tossed out the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision upholding SRAM's bicycle component patent. The panel had faulted the board for holding that SRAM's...

