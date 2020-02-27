FTC Warns Coal Venture Would Spike Consumers' Utility Bills

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- Arch Coal Inc.'s planned joint venture with Peabody Energy Corp. to mine coal in northeastern Wyoming would trigger spikes in consumer energy bills, the Federal Trade Commission said Thursday in a complaint asking a Missouri federal court to temporarily halt the deal. The federal agency said combining the two rivals' operations in Wyoming's South Powder River Basin, where coal is relatively accessible due to its proximity to the earth's surface, must be stopped through a temporary restraining order while an injunction to halt the transaction is litigated. The two competitors are the dominant producers of coal from the basin. The request...

