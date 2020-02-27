DOE Chief Plugs Energy Storage In Pared-Down Budget Plan

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette on Thursday touted large-scale energy storage development as crucial to creating an electricity grid powered entirely by renewable energy while defending his agency's proposed budget that once again slashes funding for clean energy research and development. Appearing before the House Committee on Appropriations' energy and water development subcommittee, Brouillette said the U.S. Department of Energy's proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year would encourage more research and development into large-scale battery storage aimed at integrating even larger amounts of wind, solar and other renewable energy onto the grid. The agency's proposed budget earmarks $190 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS