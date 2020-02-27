Central Bankers Push For Investor Action On Climate Change

Law360, London (February 27, 2020, 2:54 PM GMT) -- The heads of the Bank of England and the European Central Bank pushed investors Thursday to ensure they are incorporating the risks from carbon emissions and rising temperatures into their investment decisions. The two policymakers told an audience in London that every professional finance decision needs to take climate change into account and the shift was crucial to cut the emissions of greenhouse gasses. “Disclosures of climate risk must become comprehensive, climate risk management must be transformed, and investing in a net-zero world must go mainstream,” said Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England. Every company, every bank, every insurer, every...

