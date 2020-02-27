EU Clears Canadian Pension Co. Stake In UK Insurer

Law360, London (February 27, 2020, 3:30 PM GMT) -- The European competition watchdog has granted approval for a $560 million deal that will see a Canadian pension plan take a 40% stake in an insurance run-off business. The European Commission's competition authority said on Wednesday that it had no concerns over the deal, which will see Ontario’s municipal pension fund, Omers, buy a minority stake in Riverstone Insurance UK via a Barbados holding company. The deal was announced in December but was flagged as a potential area of competition concern by the commission in late January. “The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the...

