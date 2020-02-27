Gov't Delays Whiplash Reform Launch

Law360, London (February 27, 2020, 4:47 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government has pushed back the launch of its so-called whiplash reforms by four months, after bowing to mounting concern from claimant lawyers and insurers over the tight deadline for implementation. The Ministry of Justice said Thursday it would introduce the changes outlined in the Civil Liability Act on Aug. 1, rather than April 6 as originally planned. It is the second time the reforms have been delayed. They were originally expected to go live in April 2019. The reforms will see fewer low-value motor injury claims, like whiplash, being processed through the courts, potentially driving down costs for insurers...

