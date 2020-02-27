German Authorities Raid ABN Amro In Dividend Fraud Case

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 4:10 PM EST) -- German authorities on Thursday raided the Frankfurt offices of the Dutch bank ABN Amro, entering the bank's premises for at least the second time in less than five months as part of an investigation into the cum-ex scandal. Thursday's raid on Frankfurt offices of Bethmann Bank, a German subsidiary of ABN Amro, came after a search of the offices in November. (Getty Images) The raid involved an investigation into a practice known as cum-ex, in which a company's shares are sold or swapped just before a dividend payout, after which participants in the scheme claim rebates on capital gains taxes that were never...

