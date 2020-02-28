Toshiba Gets PTAB To Nix USB Patent It Previously Upheld

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- A Toshiba subsidiary persuaded the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to invalidate 24 claims in a double-sided USB connector patent that it had previously deemed valid and also convinced the board to reject amended claims Walletex Microelectronics Ltd. proposed. The win for Toshiba America Information Systems Inc. and MSI Computer Corp. stands in stark contrast to the board’s June decision in a separate case that upheld 22 of the same challenged claims and could resolve Walletex’s underlying infringement suit against Toshiba, which was paused pending the board’s decision, which was issued Wednesday. According to the decision, the original challenged claims in...

