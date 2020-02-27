Austrian Retailer Scraps Rebate Plan Amid German Pressure

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- An Austrian furniture retailer has abandoned its plan to require a special rebate from its suppliers in celebration of the company’s 75th anniversary after a German regulators flagged the practice as potentially abusive. According to a press release from Germany’s antitrust authority, the Bundeskartellamt, on Thursday, XXXLutz KG has called off the arrangement — which would’ve forced its suppliers to cough up a flat 7.5% rebate for six months of this year — and will instead open up talks with each supplier about financial terms. The retailer rolled back the plan after German regulators had voiced concerns that it might be...

