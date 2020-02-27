Full Fed. Circ. Told PTAB Is Still Unconstitutional Post-Arthrex

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- Polaris Innovations Ltd. is urging the full Federal Circuit to reconsider its decision to apply the recent Arthrex ruling to send a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating its patent back to the board, saying that the structure of the board remains unconstitutional. In a petition for rehearing en banc Wednesday, Polaris said that the full appeals court should review a January panel decision that vacated and remanded the PTAB's decision striking down its computer memory patent in an inter partes review. In doing so, the panel said that it was bound by the Federal Circuit's Arthrex ruling, which held...

