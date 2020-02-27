USDA Won't Involve DEA In Hemp Testing This Season

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday it is delaying enforcement of its requirement that all hemp crops be tested by a Drug Enforcement Administration-registered lab, a proposed hemp regulation that drew significant criticism from the industry. In a release Thursday, the USDA said it will not force hemp farmers to get the THC levels of their crops tested at DEA labs for this growing season and potentially the next one, depending on when the agency's regulations are finalized. And for now the USDA will also not require hemp farmers to have a "DEA-registered reverse distributor" or law enforcement entity destroy...

