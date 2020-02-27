EU Says Trade Talks Won’t Cover Financial Services Access

Law360, London (February 27, 2020, 7:03 PM GMT) -- The European Union on Thursday said that British access to the bloc’s financial markets will not form part of trade negotiations, coming hours after the U.K. said it wanted the agreement to secure access with a legally binding set of equivalence rules. The European Commission said that it will not be discussing whether to allow British banks and insurers to provide services to the bloc's customers. The EU allows access to its financial markets if companies based outside are following equally stringent rules, which is known as equivalence. "The equivalence regime is not part of the negotiations with the U.K. because...

