Ex-KPMG Director Named New National Taxpayer Advocate

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 11:55 AM EST) -- The former director of KPMG's Western tax controversy services practice has been chosen as the new national taxpayer advocate, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Thursday. The national taxpayer advocate acts as the IRS' independent watchdog. Erin Collins will be the permanent replacement for longtime Taxpayer Advocate Nina Olson, who stepped down in 2019 after serving for nearly two decades as the Internal Revenue Service's independent watchdog. Bridget Roberts, the former deputy national taxpayer advocate, temporarily stepped in to fill Olson's role after she left. Before her 20-year tenure at KPMG, Collins was an attorney in the IRS Office of Chief Counsel...

