Latham, Richards Layton Build $1.8B Merger For Gas Cos.

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- Equitrans Midstream Corp. said Thursday it has agreed to buy the shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP that it does not already own in a deal that is worth roughly $1.8 billion and was guided by Latham & Watkins and Richards Layton. The deal comes amid a long-term shift away from master limited partnership structures as energy companies look to streamline their operations. It creates a single natural gas company valued at about $4.3 billion, according to a statement. The transaction sees Equitrans acquiring all outstanding shares of the EQM it does not already own, with each public common unit of...

