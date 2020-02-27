Canadian Regulators Seek Input On New Crowdfunding Rules

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- Regulators in Canada are inviting the public to chime in on proposed rules to harmonize the framework for crowdfunding startups, which would replace existing guidelines in most provinces, the government said Thursday. The Canadian Securities Administrators said it’s seeking comment on the regulations for startup securities crowdfunding, which would increase to CA$1 million from $500,000 the maximum amount a business can raise under its prospectus exemption each year; increase to $2,500 from $1,500 the amount an investor can make in an offering without guidance from a registered dealer; and require funding portals that facilitate crowdfunding to certify annually they have enough funds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS