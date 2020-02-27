Justices Urged To Ax Fed. Circ. Doctrine Of Equivalents Rule

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- Three companies have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Federal Circuit rule on when patent infringement can be found under the doctrine of equivalents, saying it creates “significant uncertainty” about what patents cover and poses a “grave threat to innovation.” The three separate cert petitions filed Monday argue the Federal Circuit has interpreted the doctrine of equivalents, which holds that infringement can be found when a product doesn’t literally infringe if it is “equivalent” to a patent, in a way that improperly lets patent owners narrow claims when applying for a patent and then use the doctrine to broaden...

