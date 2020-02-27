Justices Shut Courthouse Doors On Border Patrol Victims

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to toss a suit over a Mexican teen’s fatal shooting by a Border Patrol officer effectively leaves similarly situated families with no legal recourse for constitutional rights violations, experts said. In a 5-4 decision Tuesday, the justices said Jesus C. Hernandez, the father of the slain 15-year-old boy, can’t pursue civil damages under the 1971 Supreme Court ruling Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents, which allows people to collect monetary damages if their constitutional rights have been violated by a federal officer and no alternative legal remedy exists. Hernandez’s son was unarmed and playing along...

