Cole Schotz Adds Ex-Bayard Bankruptcy Atty In Del.

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- Cole Schotz PC has snagged the former co-chair of Bayard PA's bankruptcy group to join the firm's restructuring practice in its Wilmington, Delaware, office, the firm announced Thursday. Cole Schotz said Justin R. Alberto will be joining the firm's bankruptcy and corporate restructuring department, bringing with him a "proven track record" of representing clients in high-profile and complex corporate bankruptcy cases. "His arrival demonstrates our continued commitment to bringing on the most talented lawyers to serve the firm's clients across multiple jurisdictions," Michael Sirota, co-chair of the firm's bankruptcy and corporate restructuring department, said in a statement. A graduate of Widener...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS