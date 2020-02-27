FTC Moves To Block Merger Of 2 Top Philly Health Networks

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Thursday it will sue to stop Jefferson Health from acquiring Albert Einstein Healthcare Network, saying that combining the two Philadelphia-area health care systems would destroy their incentive to compete for inclusion in insurance networks and reduce the quality of care. The commission voted 4-0 in favor of issuing an administrative complaint targeting the transaction and also authorized staff to seek a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction in federal court to prevent the deal from closing during the administrative proceedings. FTC Chairman Joseph J. Simons recused himself from the vote. Allowing two of the top...

