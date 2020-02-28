Gibson Dunn Helped Craft Arbitration Provider's Rules

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- The arbitration provider International Institute for Conflict Prevention & Resolution let Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP help craft rules for handling mass employment claims that its client DoorDash then tried to foist on drivers during an ongoing misclassification lawsuit, according to emails recently unsealed by a California federal judge. Those emails, made public last Tuesday, were at the heart of a discovery dispute in the legal battle between DoorDash Inc. and thousands of drivers, led by named plaintiff Terrell Abernathy, who claim they were misclassified as independent contractors. U.S. Judge William Alsup on Feb. 10 ordered that over 5,000 "dashers" could...

