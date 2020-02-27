Chancery Tosses Most Of Medical Device Co.'s Sabotage Suit

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday tossed most of Neurvana Medical LLC's suit against Balt USA and one of its executives alleging corporate sabotage related to a medical device sale, letting stand only a breach of fiduciary duty claim against the executive. In a memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick said that Neurvana has shown enough facts to "reasonably" conceive that Balt USA's president David Ferrera, who sat on Neurvana's board until late 2017, may have breached his duty of loyalty as a Neurvana director while both companies negotiated a medical device sale. During negotiations, Ferrera "could not be presumed...

