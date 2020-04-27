High Court Says Georgia Can't Copyright Law Texts

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 10:29 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that an annotated version of Georgia’s official state law code could not be locked up under copyright law, declaring it a "government edict" that must be free for all to use. In a 5-4 vote, the justices rejected an infringement lawsuit that the state filed against an activist group called Public.Resource.Org Inc., which copied and distributed the code without paying. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts warned of "first-class" and "economy-class" access to important public information, or even a “pay-per-law service.” "Officials empowered to speak with the force of law cannot be the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS