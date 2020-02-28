Pot Credit Card Co. Won't Get Court-Appointed Receiver

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 2:15 PM EST) -- The financial circumstances of embattled marijuana industry credit card company Linx Card Inc. do not warrant a court-appointed receiver, an Arizona federal judge has ruled, sidestepping for now the thorny issue of whether federal courts can appoint a receiver for a federally illegal business. Dispensary operator Tryke Management Services LLC has a valid claim against Linx, which facilitates credit card payments for state-legal cannabis vendors, but most factors weigh in favor of not appointing a receiver, U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton said in an unpublished opinion Thursday. "Tryke can resolve its claim against Linx by obtaining judgment against Linx for...

