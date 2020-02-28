The Top In-House Hires Of February

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- Legal department hires and promotions during the second month of the year included high-profile appointments at Citgo, Burger King franchisee Carrols Restaurant Group and Six Flags. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Jack Lynch Citgo Petroleum Corp. appointed Jack Lynch, one of its executives, to chief compliance and ethics officer, as its board of directors investigates allegations of misconduct under prior management. Lynch, a former BP attorney who was named Citgo's vice president of legal and government affairs in October, will be tasked with implementing the board's recommendations for corrective action and compliance...

