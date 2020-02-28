BLM Will Have To Pay $125M Over Voided Oil And Gas Leases

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- An Idaho federal judge said the Bureau of Land Management unlawfully constrained public participation when it adopted guidelines for oil and gas leasing that favor development, and voided five lease sales that could force the government to repay $125 million. U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald E. Bush threw out provisions of a 2018 instruction memorandum for how the BLM should handle oil and gas leases, but limited the order to areas where the sage grouse has protections, although the bird isn't listed under the Endangered Species Act. The Thursday ruling is a win for the Center for Biological Diversity and others that...

