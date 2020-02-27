Surescripts Can't Limit Discovery In FTC Case

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 10:59 PM EST) -- Potential overlap with consolidated proposed class actions wasn't enough for a D.C. federal judge on Thursday to limit discovery in the Federal Trade Commission's case accusing Surescripts of using contract terms and other tactics to illegally maintain its monopoly over electronic prescription services. U.S. District Judge John D. Bates ordered discovery to kick off without restrictions next week, saying that waiting on third-party discovery could cause "considerable delay" in the FTC's enforcement case. Surescripts wanted to hold off on taking depositions from third parties, at least until an Illinois federal judge decides on its pending bid to duck consolidated allegations from...

