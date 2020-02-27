3 Jobs Tech-Savvy Lawyers Should Consider

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- As in-house legal departments and law firms increasingly depend on technology to provide legal services, a number of new jobs are well-suited to lawyers looking for an alternative career path, speakers at the American Bar Association's TechShow in Chicago said Thursday. Among the jobs that have emerged in the industry as a result of new technologies, three — legal technologist, legal procurement specialist, and chief innovation officer — can be a good match for lawyers with an interest in technology, data and innovation, according to North Carolina Central University School of Law professor April Dawson and law firm management consultant Helen...

