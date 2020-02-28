Fenwick Guides Passage Bio In Upsized, $216M Debut

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- Passage Bio started trading Friday after raising $216 million in an upsized initial public offering steered by Fenwick & West LLP that saw the genetic medicine company price at the top of its expected range. Philadelphia-based Passage Bio Inc. priced 12 million shares at $18 apiece, the top of its projected range of $16 to $18. The company twice bulked up the offering: first by saying it would issue 10 million shares rather than 7.4 million, and then by adding another 2 million shares on Thursday, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. Ultimately, the $216 million IPO brought in about...

