5 Arrested On Suspicion Of Offering Tax Fraud Schemes

Law360, London (February 28, 2020, 3:20 PM GMT) -- Five people have been arrested on suspicion of promoting ways to evade income tax after the British government began cracking down on tax avoidance related to salaries in 2019, the U.K.'s revenue department has said. Four men and a woman from central and north English counties were arrested for allegedly marketing a so-called disguised remuneration scheme, HM Revenue and Customs said. The fraudulent arrangement allows employees to dodge paying income tax. The government’s tax department said that its officers will interview the suspects under caution for conspiracy to cheat the public revenue and to evade income tax and national insurance. HMRC...

