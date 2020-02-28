UK Gov't To Raise £6.2B From Insurance 'Stealth' Tax

Law360, London (February 28, 2020, 2:33 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government will generate an estimated £6.2 billion ($7.9 billion) from a tax on insurance premiums in the current financial year, more than it earns from taxes on alcohol or gambling, a report by a think tank found. The Social Market Foundation said the insurance premium tax, which represents 12% of the total insurance premium paid, will cost the average U.K. household £239 in the 2019-2020 financial year. The tax has incrementally risen from 5% in 2011 to its current 12%, which has been the rate since 2017. Insurers are calling for the government to cut the tax to single...

