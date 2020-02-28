FRC Tells UK Audit Giants To Accelerate Breakup Plans

Law360, London (February 28, 2020, 2:24 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s biggest accounting firms have been told by the industry's regulator to accelerate plans separating the running of their audit and consultancy services instead of waiting for government legislation. The Financial Reporting Council said Thursday it has written to Big Four firms Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers to set out details of the “operational separation” blueprint they should follow to improve audit quality and market resilience. Accountancies BDO, Grant Thornton and Mazars also received the letter telling them to create separate boards for their audit practices with an independent chairperson. In April, the Competition and Markets Authority recommended that the...

